Stevedn J. Frank

Provided Photo

Steven J. Frank November 3, 1951 – March 18, 2020

Steven graduated from Carson High School, Class of 1969, graduated University of Nevada Master Degree in Criminal Justice, Kaplan University Retired United States Marine Corp, Retired Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper and RSIC Tribal Member.

Cremation is trusted to Walton’s Chapel of the Valley.

Celebration of Life to follow at a later date.