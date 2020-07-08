Steven Duane Linnell

Steven D. Linnell passed away June 9, 2020 in Carson City, Nevada.

He was born March 16, 1955 in Quinter, Kansas. He was the son of Lyle Linnell and Joyce Munoz.

He graduated from East Anchorage High School, Anchorage, Alaska in 1974. He was active in high school wrestling and swimming.

In his younger days, he worked for moving van companies helping haul furniture from coast to coast.

He is preceded in death by his father, Lyle D. Linnell of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

He is survived by his mother, Joyce Munoz of Washoe Valley, Nevada, his sister, Debbie Linnell of El Dorado Hills, California, and his brother, Brian Linnell of Sacramento, California. He is also survived by one niece and three nephews.

Because of Covid-19, services will be held at a later date.