Steven M. Brazeal
February 23, 2018
1946 ~ 2018
Steven was born on February 28, 1946 in Martinez, California.
He relocated to Minden in the 1980s to be near his mother.
Steven worked in banking/finance most of his career. He enjoyed the outdoors, family, fast cars and watching sporting events on TV(especially Nascar).
Steve was a highly intelligent, agelessly handsome and exceptionally kind man.
He is preceeded in death by his father, Jess Brazeal; his mother, Margaret (Madge) Johnson; and his sister, Vearlene Chapman.
His survivors include his sisters, Lisa Pettit and Linda Johnson; his nieces, Noelle Bailey and Allison Johnson; and his nephews, Brian Nunes and Christian Johnson.
Steve was a devoted son, a cool brother, a wonderful uncle and a real friend to those of us fortunate enough to have been in is life.
He will be deeply missed by all who's lives he touched.