Steven M. Brazeal

1946 ~ 2018

Steven was born on February 28, 1946 in Martinez, California.

He relocated to Minden in the 1980s to be near his mother.

Steven worked in banking/finance most of his career. He enjoyed the outdoors, family, fast cars and watching sporting events on TV(especially Nascar).

Steve was a highly intelligent, agelessly handsome and exceptionally kind man.

He is preceeded in death by his father, Jess Brazeal; his mother, Margaret (Madge) Johnson; and his sister, Vearlene Chapman.

His survivors include his sisters, Lisa Pettit and Linda Johnson; his nieces, Noelle Bailey and Allison Johnson; and his nephews, Brian Nunes and Christian Johnson.

Steve was a devoted son, a cool brother, a wonderful uncle and a real friend to those of us fortunate enough to have been in is life.

He will be deeply missed by all who's lives he touched.