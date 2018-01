March 18th, 1968 – December 31st, 2017

Steven is preceded in death by his father Michael Kleine, Grandparents Bud Kleine, Barbara Jean Perry and Robert Berry. Steve is survived by his Mother Linda Jean Peton, Stepfather Robert Mattox, Aunt Marsha and Uncle Rick Olsen, Grandmother Ruth Kleine, Brother Scott Kleine, Wife Nicole Kleine, Daughters Morgan and Sydney Kleine and Granddaughter Blakely.

Forever In Our Hearts