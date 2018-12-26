December 17, 1925 ~ December 21, 2018

Susan C. Ford, born in Billings, MT on December 17, 1925 died in Fallon on December 21, 2018.

She is survived by her children: Gary, Patricia, Paul and youngest daughter Pam (Rick) Stelling whom she lived with for 26 years, and her grandchildren.

She loved frogs, TV, her pets, singing, golf, Big Band music and dancing, sitting by the garden pond and meddling.

Per Susan's wishes, there will be no services.