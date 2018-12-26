Susan C. Ford
December 26, 2018
December 17, 1925 ~ December 21, 2018
Susan C. Ford, born in Billings, MT on December 17, 1925 died in Fallon on December 21, 2018.
She is survived by her children: Gary, Patricia, Paul and youngest daughter Pam (Rick) Stelling whom she lived with for 26 years, and her grandchildren.
She loved frogs, TV, her pets, singing, golf, Big Band music and dancing, sitting by the garden pond and meddling.
Per Susan's wishes, there will be no services.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Loyd leaving Carson City Library for Blockchains
- White Christmas? National Weather Service says 1.5 inches of snow possible overnight
- One of Nevada’s little surprises: Fly Geyser
- Fallon Ford-Toyota donates thousands of dollars: Pay It Forward brings smiles to charitable groups
- Teri Vance: Carson City rallies for Christmas miracle