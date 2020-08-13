Susan Hernandez

Provided Photo

Susana Hernandez, a resident of Carson City since 1983, passed away peacefully in her home and was reunited with the love of her life, on August 9, 2020 at the age of 91, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born and raised in the Philippines, where she married her husband, Vicente, on April 23, 1945. Together they raised 4 daughters and 3 sons.

She was a long-time member of St. Teresa’s Catholic Church.

Her husband preceded her in death in 2014 after 69 years of marriage.

She leaves behind a family legacy to her 7 children, 12 grandchildren and 16 Great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held at FitzHenry’s and her service will be at St. Teresa’s.

With sincere apologies, only family are welcome due to COVID 19 precautions.