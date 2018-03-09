Susan Lederer

September 18, 1942 ~ March 6, 2018

Susan was born in West Hollywood to James and Sarah Everett, and raised in Bakersfield, CA.

She is survived by her brother, John Everett; husband, Thomas Lederer; daughter, Carey Collins; son, John Collins; daughter-in-law Eva Collins; grandson, Travis Beeson, Ian Beeson and wife Salina Beeson.

A service will be held on March 24th at 11:00 am at St. Patricks Catholic Church, 850 W. 4th St., Fallon, NV.

Burial to follow at Smith Family Funeral Home, 505 Rio Vista Dr., Fallon, NV.