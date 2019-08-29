Sylvia Marie Divita August 7, 1937 ~ August 2, 2019

Sylvia Marie Divita, age 81, of Carson City, passed away on Friday, August 2nd, 2019. Born August 7th, 1937, in San Francisco, CA, she was predeceased by her parents, Roger Hutton Graham and Edith Graham of San Lorenzo, CA, and her late husband of 50 years, James Divita of Sonora, CA. Sylvia is survived by her sisters Sharon Reynolds and Sandra Scully. . Sylvia is also survived by her best friend and partner Bob Gibbs, her children, Shelli Mohr and her husband William, Michael Divita and his wife Laura, Lori Nassayan and her husband Edmond, Scott Divita and his wife Wendy. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Jeffrey Mohr, Michael Mohr, Stephanie Divita, Andrew Divita, Allison Divita, Jolene Rose, Danika Baza, Mackenzie Morris, Jenni Nassayan, Hayley Divita, Emma Divita. Sylvia is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Mohr, Addison Mohr, Sofia Mohr, Nolan Rose, Aubree Rose, Kinley Rose, Kameron Baza.

Sylvia grew up in San Lorenzo, CA and before she got married, studied at University of California, Berkeley. In college, she was often the only woman in what at the time were considered “Male” courses, but with her keen intellect and hard work, Sylvia earned the respect of her male classmates. Out of respect, her male classmates often would ask questions for her because some professors were not willing to respond to a woman.

As a loving mother raising four children, Sylvia kept busy as, amongst other things, a den mother, girl-scout leader, score-keeper, little league board member, high school booster, PTA member, and chauffer for all things family. She worked as a pre-school teacher, public school substitute teacher, office manager, and a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s secretary. Sylvia cherished the time she spent socializing with her dear friends, Tootsie and Shirley, and involved their families in many of our family events.

Summers held great anticipation in our family and Mom planned trips which usually included a little education and a lot of fun. Our vacations frequently took us to Burney Falls and Downieville with the Graham clan, Pinecrest, Disneyland, the Grand Canyon, Las Vegas, and more. Every year brought an adventure for the family and mom made sure it happened.

After successfully raising four children, and as they approached retirement, Sylvia and Jim moved from Hayward to Sonora to begin the next chapter of their lives. Always the organizer, Sylvia immersed herself into her new community. She joined various book clubs and garden clubs, the Red Hat Society, loved playing mahjong, was the event coordinator for the Sonora Hills community, and was the Sonora Hills shuffleboard champion!

Sylvia loved to travel and spent many a weekend with her beloved niece, Patti, planning destinations and itineraries. Sylvia researched the Divita family tree, which led to many visits and an endearing, life-long relationship with our relatives in Italy. Hoping to share her love of travel, she made sure all her grandchildren were able to experience international travel and have the opportunity to meet our loving “Italian Family”.

Several years after the passing of her husband Sylvia and her best friend Bob moved to Carson City for the final of her life. The two had seven wonderful years spent like “a couple of old kids having the time of their lives”. Sylvia immersed herself into the Carson City community where she continued her passion for mahjong and became the Scholarship Committee Chair for the Carson City Republican Women’s Club.

Sylvia was thrilled to be accepted into Bob’s family and graciously included them in hers. As kindred spirits, these two peas in a pod made annual trips to the Ashland Shakespeare Festival and the Utah Festival Opera. Sylvia and Bob traveled to Europe, went on river cruises, made frequent family visits, and went anywhere that happened to pique their interest.

Sylvia’s greatest love, however, was her family. Whether it was her own family, her beloved Italian family, or Bob’s welcoming family, she loved being part of our lives, never forgetting a birthday, anniversary, or celebration, and was the family organizer, our rock, and the glue that kept the family together, making sure everyone felt included, loved, and cared for.

A Celebration of Sylvia’s Life will be held on Saturday, October 5th, 2019, at 11:00 am at Chez Shari, 305 North Union Road, Manteca, CA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society.