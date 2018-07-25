Tami Elon McFall Raynolds, age 51 passed away July 18, 2018 in Reno after a 20 year battle with M.S.

She is survived by her Husband Frank Raynolds, daughter Alexandra Smith, son Ben Raynolds, 3 grandchildren, mother Dorris Hassard McFall, sisters Teresa Langfitt and Myrna Rice, brother Donald McFall Jr. and 4 nephews and a niece.

Per her request, there will be not be a funeral service.

In lieu of flowers a donation to a charity of your choice would be preferable.