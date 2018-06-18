Jan. 6, 1964 ~ June 12, 2018

Ted Hunt Sanford, Jr. passed away on June 12, 2018 in Reno, NV.

He was born January 6, 1964 in Castro Valley, CA to Ted Hunt Sanford, Sr. and Barbara Bronson Sanford – both deceased.

Ted attended Vacaville High School and was a certified HVAC technician.

He is survived by his siblings, Vicki Cole, Roberta Owens; son, Randy Hutchcraft (Kalani); daughters, Savannah Pierson and Ashley Pugh (Brad); grandchildren, Lillith, Atreiah, Annabelle, Khara, Tierney Hutchcraft, and Brexley Peel, Rumor and Alibi Davis; and mother of his children and forever friend, Sherie Hutchcraft.

No Services will be held.