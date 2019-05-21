July 8, 1958 ~ May 14, 2019

On May 14th, 2019, the world became a little sadder with the loss of Teena Lou Fearheiley, born July 8, 1958, in Waynesville, MO.



Teena accomplished many things in her life and had a kind heart making sure to bring joy, smiles, and happiness to many people.

Teena is survived by daughters Mary (Jason) Gustafson, Sarah (Robert) Applewhite; sisters Vickie Kieffer (Hugh), Jean (Mike) Spell, Laura Ashmore; and six grandchildren who all loved her very much.

Arrangements are in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations.