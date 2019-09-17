Teri Lyn Ewing Magna

Teri Lyn Ewing Magana

Teri passed away on September 12,2019.

Teri was born and raised in the Carson Valley area and attended Douglas Schools. She relocated to Yerington, Nevada and spent the last 13 years enjoying the small-town way of life.

She is survived by her father, Gene Ewing and mother, Carolyn Mcdonad Ewing from Gardnerville, two sons,Tim Ewing from Las Vegas, NV and Fernando Ewing from Carson City, NV. She had five grand children, Nathaniel, Liara, Shyla, Mason and Issac; her sister, Jeannie Lopez of Carson City, NV; and her brother, Gary Ewing from Carson City, NV.

Teri volunteered her time translating for the hispanic members of the community in Yerington and enjoyed visiting and helping the elderly.

Services will be held on: Friday, September 20, 2019 at Waltons Chapel of the Valley in Carson City, NV at 11:00am.

Burial will be at the Woodfords Cemetary in Alpine County.