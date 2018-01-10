Terri Jean Erickson

July 11, 1964 ~ December 20, 2017

Terri "Bear" Erickson passed away at home surrounded by all her family and many friends.

Born in Hawthorne, Nevada, Terri spent some time as a young girl in California where she began her life-long love of horses and other animals.

She went to school in Hawthorne, developing many friends over the years. Terri was also an avid fisherman, and until recently she still participated in ATV rides throughout Mineral County.

During her working career Terri was employed by various companies in Hawthorne and Winnemucca. She moved to Fallon in 2009 to be closer to family and her dear friend, Doug McDonald. Previously a skeet shooter, it was in Fallon that she developed her love for target shooting, and became a committee member of the local Friends of the NRA. Terri also took great pleasure from her miniature horses, and even bought a small saddle in order that her young granddaughter could learn to ride on one.

She was a good and generous friend to many, and a loving mother to her two children Brittny and Chad, and her three grandchildren. Terri was preceded in death by her mother Gaylyn Spriges and father David Erickson and is survived by her sister, Lois (Ralph) Erquiaga, her brothers David and Gary Erickson, children Brittny (Dustin) Beauford, Chad Morgan, and grandchildren Alli Beauford, Jax Beauford and Thomas Morgan.

Following cremation, there will be a family-only interment at Mountain View Cemetery in Carson City where she will rest with her mother.