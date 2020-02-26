Theila Mae Berry

Theila (Teddee) Mae Berry, a long time resident of the city of Fallon, died unexpectedly on February 15,2020. Born to James and Lillian Pardick in Charleston, SC on January 8,1948. She was the oldest of four children. During high school, she was able to showcase her love for singing by participating in Glee Club.

Years later, she began her career in Home Healthcare by becoming a certified Healthcare Provider. She cared for her Uncle Jack and many others over the years.

Teddee had an abundance of love for animals and singing. She was kind hearted and a generous soul. She had the ability to make everyone she came in contact with feel appreciated and loved.

She is survived by her sisters Linda Pardick Stamback and Ruthie Pardick Woolsey, Brother Skip Pardick, daughter Theresa Moore Troeter, son Andrew Berry, as well as several grandchildren— all of whom brought her great joy during her later years.