January 23, 1942 ~ October 24, 2018

Thelma Elizabeth McSweeney passed away at the age of 76 in Carson City, NV on October 24th, 2018 from complications of pneumonia and sepsis.

Thelma was born in Wells, Nevada to Harry and Francis Bradley on the 23rd day of January 1942. At a young age she and her family moved to Fallon, Nevada and welcomed her brother, Harry, and sister Vendla. As a child she enjoyed 4-H, earning numerous awards, and became an ardent reader falling in love with literature.

After high school Thelma attended the University of Oregon earning a degree in education, and remained a proud Oregon Duck the rest of her life.

Following graduation she returned to Nevada to teach elementary school English with an emphasis in creative writing. She spent her entire professional career teaching the youth of Carson City, ending her career at Eagle Valley Middle School in 2001. Her mark on the educational development of Carson City's youth is well established and praised.

During this time she met and married John McSweeney, and together they raised three children, Michael, Matthew, and Kathleen. Thelma enjoyed many things in life including her faith, teaching, novels, live plays, bowling, the NBA, but most of all her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by Michael, Matthew, and Kathleen, her brother, Harry, grandchildren, Garrett, Kylie, Delaney, and soon to be born (no name as of yet ) Baby Boy McSweeney, as well as daughter–in-law, Cameron McSweeney, and son-in-law, Steve Heckman.

Services are to be conducted by Father Thomas Babu at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church located at 3000 North Lompa Lane in Carson City, NV. at 10 am on the 10th of November. A Celebration of Life will follow at Red's 395 in Carson City from 12:00 – 3 pm.

In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the Children's Museum of Northern Nevada, Carson City.

Arrangements are in the care of Fitzhenry's Funeral Home, 775-882-2644.