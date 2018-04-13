February 7, 1935 ~ April 7, 2018

Theodore Paul Hunnewell passed away peacefully on April 7, 2018.

Born to Theodore B. and Alliene (Crocker) Hunnewell February 7, 1935, in Los Angeles, CA, he was raised in Big Pine, CA, where he graduated from high school.

He graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno, then served in the United States Army in Germany. Upon discharge he embarked on a career in the telephone industry. He retired as manager from CC Communications in 1998 after 22 years.

Throughout his life he was involved in both civic and industry organizations such as the Rotary Club and the Nevada Telephone Association.

Ted was preceeded in death by both parents.

Married 56 years, he is survived by his loving wife Carol and three daughters, Lori Tiede, Sherri Hunnewell and Sandi Miller (Kirk), four grandchildren, Sydney, Madison, Amanda and Garrett, and brother Charles Hunnewell (Carolyn) and niece Jennifer Hunnewell.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 28, 2018, 11:00am, at the Gardens Funeral Home in Fallon, Nevada.

Private inurnment will occur at a later date.

Donations may be made to the Churchill County Museum in Fallon.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406 775 423-8928