Theresa Ann Groom Potter May 24, 1956 – Jan 7, 2020

Theresa Ann Groom Potter, age 63, lost her battle with cancer on January 7,2020, in Fallon, Nevada. She was born on May 24, 1956, in Los Angeles, California. A 40 year resident of Las Vegas, Nevada and a 16 year resident of Fallon, Nevada, worked in the casino industry most of her life.

Theresa was preceded in death by both of her parents, her sister Mary and her brother Bob.

She is survived by her two sons, Danny and Brian, her brother Mike Groom and his wife Suzanne Groom, sister in law Kathy Groom and several nieces and nephews.

Theresa loved living in a small town and being outdoors.

A memorial service will be held on February 1, 2020 at the Canyon Ridge Christian Church, 6200 West Lone Mountain Road, Las Vegas, Nevada.