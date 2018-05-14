September 29, 1961 ~ March 30, 2018

Thomas Alan Burroughs passed away at Ormsby Rehab on March 30th, 2018 from complications of a neurodegenerative brain disease.

He was born September 29th, 1961 to Emzy and Helen Burroughs in Pomona, CA.

Tom was a 24 year Correctional Officer with the State of California.

Tom is survived by his brothers, John (Dyan) Burroughs, Lance (Ann) Burroughs, Bill (Alison) Burroughs; and nieces/nephew Kaitlin, Emzy and Lindsay.

Tom had planned to retire here last December. He loved Carson City and you would have loved Tom!

We would like to thank the following who helped us out in the last four months of Tom's life. The Carson City Sheriff's Department, especially Jessica and Becka; the staff at Carson Tahoe Behavioral Hospital; Dr. Timothy Doyle and Brian Edwards for ther concern; everyone at Skyline Estates and Carson Tahoe Hospital for their professionalism and wonderful care, all of you were fabulous; Ormsby Rehab and Autumn Funeral Home; and the angels at Kindred Hospice care for helping us with Tom's last days.