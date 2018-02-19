July 14, 1959 ~ February 16, 2018

Thomas Craig Burton, 58, of Fallon, NV passed away on Friday, February 16, 2018 due to natural causes.

Thomas was born on July 14, 1959 in Schurz, NV to Sarah Birchum and James Burton. He was a graduate of Churchill County High School and a lifelong resident of Fallon, NV.

He was a member of the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe where he actively served as a former Tribal Chairman, Council Member as well as serving on many tribal committees.

Tom loved to ride horses and spent many years as a team roper and helped to run the Fallon Indian Rodeo. He spent much of his work life as a heavy equipment operator as well as focusing on tribal and natural resources issues. In recent years, Tom ranched and farmed much of the land on the FPST reservation as well as spending family time to watch his son Clay play football and watch all his grand babies grow.

He will be missed most by his family and friends for his infectious smile, his quick wit and the way he could make everyone laugh in any situation.

Tom was preceded in death by his mother, his father, his grandmother Iola Birchum, his grandfather Charlie Birchum, his aunt Marge Milazzo, his brother Clyde Miller and one of his best friends Alan Wilson.

He was survived by this longtime girlfriend Juanita George; his daughters Toni Burton, Cheyna Burton and Trudie Burton; his son Clay Burton; Juanita's daughters Danielle Johnson and Brandi Nez; and all his grandchildren Shoni and Ryder Burton, Ryan Toombs and Denali Nez; his brothers Frank Gonzales, Eddie Gonzales and Wally Burton; and many other nephews, nieces, family and friends.

The viewing for Thomas will be on Friday, February 23rd from 6 – 8 pm at Smith Family Funeral Home 505 Rio Vista Dr. , Fallon, NV.

The services will be on Saturday February, 24th at 1 pm at the FPST gym 8955 Mission Rd., Fallon, NV. And will be followed by a reception and potluck.