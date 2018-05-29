January 15, 1952 ~ May 28, 2018

Thomas Gordon Williamson, 66, passed suddenly at his home in Fallon on Monday, May 28, 2018.

Tom was born on January 15, 1952, to Gordon and Virginia Williamson, in San Diego, Calif.

He lived in Elk Grove, Incline Village, Smith Valley, Carson City and Fernley before settling in Fallon over 25 years ago. He lived his life's passion as a rancher, specializing in cattle and alfalfa. He also owned his own trucking business.

Tom was the father of three daughters, Alissa and Sarah of Fallon, and Carrie of Reno, as well as his beloved granddaughter, Taylor of Reno, who all survive him. He is also survived by his brother John and sisters Marilyn and Susan as well as many nieces and nephews. His network of friends also served as family to him throughout his life.

He was nicknamed Bear at a young age, and recognized throughout his life for his legendary hair and beard. He lived life on his own terms, and with an adventurous spirit. He enjoyed hunting, old westerns, attending concerts, and living a simple life.

A Celebration of Life for Williamson has been scheduled at his residence, 5551 Reno Highway, on Sunday, June 3, at 11 a.m.