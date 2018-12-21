Thomas L. Henderson, 65, of Washoe Valley, passed away on Monday, December 17, 2018 at Carson Tahoe Hospital.

Tom is survived by his parents, Robert and Marilyn Rodefer, sister Regina, son Keith and daughters Carly and Elizabeth. Tom's brother Ray, preceded him November 2016.

He had many friends. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends, We Love you Tom.

A memorial service will be scheduled in January and will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations.