Thomas Merritt Unruh

Thomas Merritt Unruh, 72, of Carson City, NV passed peacefully from this life on Friday November 21st. A private ceremony will be held at a later date. Tom was born in Oakland, Ca to Erwin and Helen (Clotfelter) Unruh. He graduated from Miramonte high school. He then attended the University of California Davis, where he received a bachelors of science. At UC Davis, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity where he met many of his lifelong friends. During college he was enrolled in ROTC, then served as a reservist in the US Army into 1985.

While visiting family in Pennsylvania, he discovered his lifelong passion for golf course management. He greatly enjoyed his 49 year career as a golf course superintendent in Northern California and Nevada.

Tom’s hobbies included woodworking and gardening, and he was most at home recreating outdoors. His family and friends were his top priority, and he went out of his way to bring joy to others. Tom will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, amazing grandfather, and a trusted friend. He will be truly missed.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Cathi Cravens Unruh. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Roach, his brother Eric Unruh and wife Carol, his children; Sasha Unruh, Travis Unruh, Michelle Smith, Morgan Dolan, Stephen Melendrez, David Melendrez, Anthony Melendrez, Melissa Mulder, and grandchildren; Katie, Maddie, Kaylee, Kylei, Jayden, Derek, Kaden, Chase, Chance, Lexi, Colton, and Reegan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Canine Rehabilitation Center and Sanctuary (CRCS) in Washoe Valley, NV. https://www.crcsdogs.org