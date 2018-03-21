Thomas N. Keeton

July 29, 1932 ~ March 16, 2018

Tom, age 85 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Tom grew up in Iowa, received a B.A. in Journalism at Drake University, a M.A in Mass Communications at the State University of Iowa. He served in the Air Force as a B-47 bomber pilot, Strategic Air Command, 320th Bomb Wing, March AFB, in California. He was a Patron member of NRA and held a Master's rating in 4-position small bore. He retired as Corporate Director of Creative Communications, Lockheed Corporation, Calabasas, CA.

Tom and his wife Kaye, were married for almost 64 years.

He is survived by Kaye; daughter Susan (Rick) Wilcox; son Bruce; two grandchildren, Rebekah and Jason.

Since moving to Carson 21 years ago, Tom has been active in city and political affairs. The past 15 years he has had the privilege and joy of tutoring math at Fritsch Elementary School.

A Celebration of Life for Tom will be later this spring.