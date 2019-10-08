Thomas Rea Hanna June 7, 1951 ~ October 4, 2019

Thomas Rea Hanna, 68, born in Carson City, NV on June 7, 1951 passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019 in the company of his family.

Thomas is survived by his brothers: Owen Hanna (Alene) of Redding, CA, Kevin Hanna of Prescott, AZ, Lee Haggland (Janie) of Auburn, WA; sister Laurie Haggland Marchessault of Napa, CA. and nine nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father Judge Richard Rea Hanna, mother Kathleen O’Neill Hanna, stepmother Jean Davies Hanna and sister Joan Muir Hanna (April 2013). Tom was a descendant of the renowned naturalist, John Muir.

Tom held our place at home and was the hub of our family, the light that shined for us all. We loved him and he will hold a place in our hearts forever. He will be remembered for his wry humor, intelligence, quiet and mindful nature and uplifting spirit.

We would like to give heartfelt thanks to the staff of the ICU unit at the Carson-Tahoe Regional Hospital. Tom will be privately interred with sister Joan Muir Hanna at Walton’s Carson Gardens Cemetery in Carson City.