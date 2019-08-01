Thomas Thompson

Thomas Kent Thompson April 11, 1947 – July 22, 2019

Thomas Kent Thompson, 72, of Dayton, NOV passed away July 22, 2019. Thomas was born on April 11, 1947 in Medford, OR to Armin & Zelda (Gay) Thompson. He graduated in 1966 from Klamath Union High School in Klamath Falls, OR.

After high school he joined the Army and proudly served for 21 yrs (1966-1987). He served in Vietnam, Korea, Germany and numerous Army posts in the U.S.Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Shirleen Thompson Martin.

Thomas is survived by his wife of 46 yrs Lorna and daughters Tamara Thompson of Dayton, NV, Tiffany Thompson of N. Augusta, SC, Paula Risner of Oroville, Ca, Cheryl Risner of Pasco, Wa, Tracy Corn of Chehalis, Wa, brother William Canfield of Carson City, Nv. Also 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Thomas will be buried at the Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery at a later date.