October 4, 1950 ~ March 24, 2018

Thomas (Tom) William Lammel, passed away on March 24, 2018 at Renown Hospital.

Tom was lifelong resident of Fallon, having been born October 4, 1950 to Hans and Marian Lammel, who were living on the old family Homestead. Tom attended Churchill schools, graduating from Churchill High School in 1968.

During his 67 years Tom spent much of his time helping others, while providing for his own family with comfort and opportunity. Tom was a very caring person, always putting other people's needs before his own. He was dedicated to his family, enjoying all the times that were spent with his children and grandchildren.

Tom was a manager at Fallon Ford Toyota for 17 years.

He served the Boy Scouts of America as the Scout Master, serving as a role model for many young boys. He was a lifelong member of the Lions Club, as well as on the committee for ObitThoOthe Fallon Easter Egg Hunt, organizer for the Fallon Labor Day Parade and the original benefactor for the Lions Club Crab Feed.

Tom served on the Churchill County Planning commission for the past 15 years. He was also one of the founders of the Nevada Wildlife Record Book committee and served for 35 plus years. Tom spearheaded the Wildlife License plate with the Nevada Desert Bighorn Sheep.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and sister Elizabeth.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Evelyn; daughter and son-in-law, Kristi and Joe Schilling of Hawthorne, NV; sons and daughter-in-laws, Jody and Analece Lammel of Reno, Todd and Amy Doyle of Fallon; grandchildren, Toree, Dayna, Loren, Erynn, Andie, Hunter, Ashley, Christian, Nathan and Bailey; sister, Mary Lammel of Fallon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Tom's life will be held on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 2 o'clock at the Community Gym at Venturacci Park, 500 Venturacci Ln., Fallon, NV.

The family has requested in memory of Tom that you give an hour of your time to a charity or an individual that is in need of some help. Tom gave the ultimate gift even with his passing, as he was an organ donor.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home, 2949 Austin Highway, Fallon, NV 89406, 775-423-8928.