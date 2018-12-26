September 11, 1938 ~ December 21, 2018

Thomas (Tom) Williams passed away December 21, 2018 at the age of 80.

He was born September 11, 1938 to Clifford and Helen Williams, both deceased. Tom was also preceded in death by his wife Ginny, brother Clifford (Bub), and grandson Jeremy.

Tom was a lifelong outdoorsman who spent his time trapping, fishing, hunting, guiding and teaching his family his love of the outdoors.

He is survived by his children: Debbie, Tim, Tammy and Wes all of Nevada; Richard of Montana; grandchildren Adam and Savanna of Nevada; Nick, Zachary, Samantha and Dakota all of Montana; Melody & Blake of Colorado; and 3 great grandchildren.

Private Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Smith Family Funeral Home and Crematory-Fallon, 775-423-2255.