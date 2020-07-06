Thurman Hiskett

Provided Photo

Thurman Hiskett passed away at his home in Fallon on the morning of Monday, July 6, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born July 10, 1940 in Fallon, Nevada to Howard and Irene Hiskett.

Thurm is survived by his wife of 55 years, Trula Hiskett; daughters, Shayne and Tim Wuth Cindy and Ron Dodd; Holly and Ryan McPherson; sons, Steve and Page Hiskett; Sean and Jenny Hiskett; grandchildren; Bradyn; Mackenzie;Trevor Wuth; Jacob and Justin Dodd; Wyatt Hampton and Maggie McPherson; Ruby and Stevie Hiskett and Thurman Joseph Hiskett; sister, Iva June and V. E (Johnny) Johnson.

Preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Irene Hiskett; sister and brother-in-law, Ada Jo and Stanley (Bus) Lattin, brothers Henry and Stephen Hiskett.

A visitation will be held on Friday July 10th, from 6-8 at the Gardens Funeral Home. Services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 A M at Parkside Bible Fellowship Church.

Interment will follow at Churchill County Cemetery Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV 89406 775-423-8928.