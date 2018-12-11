Jan 10, 1938 – Nov 18, 2018

Tilton Bernard Zumwalt passed away peacefully at home in Carson City on November 18, 2018. He was born January 10, 1938 in Eureka, Nevada to Chris and Pat (Damele) Zumwalt.

On August 7, 1965, Tilton married Myrna Partridge in Las Vegas. They shared 50 years of marriage prior to Myrna’s death in 2016.

Tilton was raised on the 3Bar Ranch outside of Eureka and graduated from Eureka High School. He then attended the University of Nevada Reno where he was a member of

the ATO fraternity. Following college, he served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany.

Tilton had a long and successful career with the Nevada Department of Transportation retiring after 30 years. During his career, he lived and worked in Las Vegas, Ely and Carson City.

Titlon was an avid hunter and especially loved hunting big game and chuckar. He and Myrna were members of the Sierra Nevada Retriever Club.

Tilton is survived by his children: Rick Vaughn of Fernley, Leslie Zumwalt of Camp Meeker, CA, and Christopher (Annie) Zumwalt of San Anselmo, CA; 4 grandchildren; 2 great

grandchildren; sister, Crystal (DeLoy) DeMasters of Glide, OR, and brother, Gordon (Mona) Zumwalt of Carson Valley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of Tilton’s life on January 19, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at 9 Bodie Drive, Carson City.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.