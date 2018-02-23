July 25, 1945 – Febuary 19, 2018

Timothy Alan Tolman, of Fallon, NV, passed away peacefully in his sleep February 19, 2018 at the age of 72.

Tim was born July 25, 1945 in Ogden, UT to Ralph Eugene and Edith Elisa Tolman. Tim and his family moved to Sparks, NV in 1964, where he met the love of his life, Linda.

Tim and Linda were married in 1967 in Sparks, NV. He joined the Army March 27, 1968 and served his Country in Vietnam from January 1969 to January 1970. Tim and Linda moved to Elko, NV where they met their lifetime friends, Wendy and Eddie Vasquez. Moved back to Sparks in 1978 and in 1980 their son, Cory was born. Moved to Fallon 1985 and lived there till present.

Tim was active in the LDS Church and served many positions there including Boy Scout leader. He worked as the maintenance and groundskeeper for the LDS church for 29 years. Tim enjoyed watching sports, NASCAR and was a big UNR sports fan. He learned to enjoy fishing and camping to appease his wife.

They have two grandsons, Connor and Logan, who adored their "Papa"! He is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Edith, brother Tom Tolman, and sisters Vickie Neff and Pam Neff. Tim is Survived by his wife Linda, son Cory (Danielle), grandsons Connor & Logan Tolman. Tim loved his extended family, the Buchanan's, Vega's and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial will be held at Smith Family Funeral Home on Monday, February 26th at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite charity.