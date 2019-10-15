TiOva Porter

TiOva Susan Porter Nov 8, 1946 ~ Oct 5, 2019

Born in Los Angeles and raised in Escondido (Del Dios), CA, TiOva graduated from Escondido High School in 1964. She became a hair stylist and color specialist by trade and salon owner. A career that spanned 49 years, she mentored many stylists who became lifelong friends.

When she and her husband, Al, moved the family to Washoe Valley in 1986, she became an avid horseback rider. She also enjoyed camping, entertaining and Chargers football.

TiOva and Al recently celebrated 36 loving years of marriage.

She is survived by Al, 3 children, granddaughter and sister by whom she will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.