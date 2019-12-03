Tod M Cline Aug 26, 1957 ~ Nov 19, 2019

Tod Cline of Sparks, Nevada passed away on November 19, 2019 in Fallon, Nevada. Tod was born in Carson City, Nevada on August 26, 1957 to Wayne Cline and Irene Cline (Ryan). In Tod’s early years he spent much of his childhood with his Grandparents Don and Winona James at the Zephyr Cove Riding Stables at Lake Tahoe. Tod spent part of his life in Pendleton, Oregon producing team ropings throughout the northwest as Rockin’ Spade Ropings.

Tod accomplished a lot of things in his life, especially in the rodeo arena, but he took the most pride in his family. He was also an exceptional artist.

Tod was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents and is survived by his wife, Virginia, and daughters Keta (Kenny), Brittany (Scott) and Breann, as well as his 5 grandchildren: Ryan, Riley, Kayden, Abigail and Cameron.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 7th at The Salvation Army of Reno at 10:30 AM.