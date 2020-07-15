Tomasa"Tammy" Raye Sherman Lee

Provided Photo

Tomasa “Tammy” Raye Sherman Lee, age 58, passed away on July 10, 2020 as the result of an accident at the ranch in Fallon, Nevada. Tammy was born June 8, 1962 in Fallon to Raymond and Marie Ormachea Sherman. In her early years, Tammy spent time with Gladys Jackson, who helped raise her. They lived at the Cottonwood Ranch until she was about 6 years old.

As a child she loved riding her Horse “Roany”. In 1965 she was welcomed a sister, when Do Do (Virginia Fauber) was born. Tammy spent her high school years involved in High School Rodeo (1976-1979). She participated in Goat Tying, Breakaway, Barrels, Poles and team roping. She made it to the National High School Rodeo Finals.

On December 24, 1979, she married the love of her life, Kenny Lee. They spent 40 years together. Their first son Tommy was born in 1980 and second son, Flint in 1983.

Tammy was a passionate arrowhead hunter and antique collector. She lived for branding season, ranch rodeos; women’s roping’s, showing her horses and working her dogs. She was a talented quilt maker, loved canning, was a great cook and was famous for her biscuits and cinnamon rolls from her mother’s recipe.

Tammy was known for her big smile, hard work, and sense of humor and always made people feel good.Her greatest accomplishments were her grandkids and family. She loved and was loved so much. She went so fast.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Sherman in 1987.

She is survived by her husband Kenny; sons, Tommy and wife Nora; Flint and wife Bea; mother Marie; grandchildren, Stix and Stella; sister Virginia; and many extended family.

A private graveside service was held at the Churchill County Public Cemetery.

A celebration of Tammy’s life was held on Sunday, July 19th at 5:00 pm at the Fallon Livestock Exchange 2055 Trento Lane in Fallon.

Arrangements are with Smith Family Funeral Home in Fallon. 775-423-2255.