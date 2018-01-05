February 18, 1940 ~ December 25, 2017

Tommy Dean Edwards passed away suddenly on Christmas night December 25, 2017 at the Northern Nevada Medical Center in Reno, NV. He was born February 18, 1940 in Bend, Oregon to Donald and Meryle Edwards.

Tommy is survived by his wife Francisca Edwards; sons Jeffery, Kenneth, wife & family DeeDee, Kenneth and Keanu Edwards.

He will be greatly and deeply missed.

No services will be held at this time.

A viewing was held in Reno at the Walton's Funeral's & Cremations Sierra Chapel for immediate family only.

We will be having a celebratory ceremony when we lay him to rest at the VA Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, NV on a later date.