Toni Sharon Ransford

Jun 25, 1943 ~ May 28, 2019Toni Sharon Ransford passed away on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 in Burleson, TX. Born and raised in California, she was an avid collector of antiques and loved garage sales. She enjoyed traveling and for a while worked in Saudi Arabia. She loved camping in the Nevada desert, reading science fiction, and making quilts. She had a great sense of humor and a very contagious laugh.Toni is survived by her five children, Elizabeth Garcia (Dave), Jennifer Turner (Dan), Larry Gomez Jr.,Jerri Dickerson (Travis), and John Gomez (Emily), eight grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and her beloved dog E-moe. She wished to thank her niece Diana Wimmer for helping her out when she needed it.She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.