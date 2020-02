Tracy Zumel, a Carson City resident, died on February 12, 2020. He was born on July 9, 1959 in Southern California.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Tersa’s of Avila at 10:00.

In lieu of flowers we ask that you make donations to St. Teresa’s for Children’s Christmas Fund or the Pastor’s Charity Fund.