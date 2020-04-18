Trena Kay Moretto Hoff

Trena Kay Moretto-Hoff was born in Reno Nevada on Dec. 16th, 1958 and she passed away at home in Fallon, NV on April 2, 2020.

Trena was raised in Gabbs Nevada and moved to Fallon after Graduation in 1977. Trena and her best friend Joan Martin Sims, moved in together and set out to take on the world. It wasn’t long until Trena landed a job in 1978 that she would have for the next 28 years. She started from the bottom, as the Secretary at the Churchill County Recorders Office, this gave her time to meet and become great friends with many people. This was a job she prided herself in doing and she did it well. Trena got into the political ring in 1987 when she ran for and was elected as the Churchill County Recorder. Her outstanding work ethic and charismatic personality landed her on many boards and organizations through the years. She was able to retire from the recorders office in 2006 at the age of 47.

Being able to retire so early gave her time to enjoy things she loved like family, friends, angels, kids, race cars, ceramics and trips. Her life was always an adventure that she loved to spend with who ever was down with her shenanigans.

Trena Married the love of her life, Kevin Brian Hoff (Cap) on June 10, 2006. These two were inseparable, spending much of their time in Gabbs, in South Dakota on the ranch, on quad rides, shooting with family and friends, or taking trips to cold springs or to Middlegate for dinner. In the last few months Trena acquired a golf cart and could be caught cruising all over her neighborhood, to Sonic to get a drink or to Papa Murphy’s. The destination didn’t matter as long as she had her music, her phone, and a passenger, she was in her element.

She was preceded in death by her Mother-Aileen Mae Evarts Wakefield and Daughter-Destiny Angel Moretto.

Trena is survived by Husband-Kevin Brian Hoff, Father-Steward Bernard Wakefield, Brother-Rod Wakefield and wife Sheryl, Brother-Mike Wakefield and wife Deanna, Sister-Tammy Dalton, Son-Todd Moretto, Son-Scott Moretto, Daughter-Felicia Cornella, Grandchildren-Kyle Aaron, Colton, Gage, Makenzee, Brook, Maliyah, Cameron, Roman, Extended family Joan and Ralph Sims and their children-Skeeter, Jeff, Kimberely and many aunts, uncles, nieces’, nephews, cousins, friends and classmates.

Services were held Saturday, April, 18th at The Fallon Cemetery from 9:00-5:00.