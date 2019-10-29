Tricia D. Coleman

Tricia D. Coleman, 48, of Carson City, passed away October 20, 2019.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 2nd from 10:00 am in the Relief Society Room of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 411 N. Saliman Rd in Carson City, NV. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. Burial will take place immediately following at Walton’s Carson Gardens, 1281 N. Roop St. in Carson City, NV.

Walton’s Chapel of the Valley is trusted with arrangements, 775-882-4965.