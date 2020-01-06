Tutie Katherine Washburn Oct 18, 1966 – Dec 28, 2019

Tutie Katherine Washburn, 53, of Fallon, NV, passed away quietly from this world in the early morning hours of December 28th, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Tutie was born in Hollister, California, on October 18, 1966, to Mona Destefanis. Shortly thereafter, Mona married Edwin “Whitey” McBroome, whom adopted her. In 1974, they moved to Fallon, where she lived the remainder of her life attending local schools and churches and where she met her childhood sweetheart and love of her life, Wes Washburn. They graduated from Churchill County High School in 1984. They were married 2 weeks later at the house that they lived in throughout their life together.

Having married into a ranching family, Tutie happily and enthusiastically embraced the ranching life style. She learned to operate equipment, cut and bale hay, raise cattle, and pursue one of her greatest loves, which was caring for animals. She loved riding horses and having dogs and cats. Most recently she ventured into raising chickens and various birds. The community knew that Tutie had become a refuge for animals in need. She adopted many animals through the years which included dogs, cats, baby barn owls, cotton tail rabbits, and a wounded fawn. However, Tutie’s biggest passion was her family, dearly loving her husband for 35 years and being his “best” rodeo travel partner. Together they raised their family in a loving environment and worked the ranch. In Wes’s words, “everyday was a hoot”. Tutie and Wes had two beautiful children, Brittany (32) and Monica (31). Tutie was involved in their activities from 4-H to FFA and also their kids’ sporting and rodeo activities. Tutie had seven grandchildren that she was actively involved with. She rarely missed any 4-H, football, baseball, wrestling, dancing, or cheerleading event. She truly loved her family.

She also loved the outdoors, tending to her yard, and traveling with her family. Whether that was traveling to see the countryside or to go see their cattle out in Reese River Valley. Some of her fondest moments were taking her grandchildren to Disneyland several times and seeing Washington DC and Boston.

Besides maintaining a family and helping on the ranch, Tutie held many jobs around the area. She worked at NAS Fallon as a Weapons Impact Scoring Operator, as well as at the Fallon Livestock Auction and Fallon Livestock Exchange. She also provided daycare to families, which allowed her to stay home and be closer to her own kids.

Known for her quick wit and sparkling eyes, her laughter could fill a room. Though she saw herself as shy, her sense of humor, warm smile, and charming personality made her easy to talk to. She could strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere, and anytime.

Tutie touched the lives of so many, in ways that only they themselves know. She was an amazing, wonderful, beautiful mother, daughter, wife, sister, and friend. We were blessed to have her and she will be dearly missed.

Tutie is survived by her loving husband Wes Washburn; daughters Brittany Washburn and Monica Schroeder (Cody Schroeder); seven grandchildren: Tutie Ames, Rylee Schroeder, Thomas Ames V, Makenzie Schroeder, Gannon Hardisty, Brantlee Ingram, and Easton Ingram; mother Mona Fiddes (step father Scott Fiddes); father Edwin McBroome; and brother Thomas McBroome (Halee McBroome).

In honor of Tutie’s wishes, there will be no services held.

“The loss is immeasurable, but so is the love left behind”