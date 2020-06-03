Valerie D. Dutter

Provided Photo

Valerie was born in California. At an early age she moved to Reno, Nv, where she attended elementary and junior high schools. In 1964 she and her mother moved to Carson City, Nv. She was a member of the graduating class of Carson High School in 1969.

She worked for the State of Nevada from 1970 until she retired in 2000. During this time she graduated from Western Nevada Community College. She earned a magna cum laude medal for GPA and a degree in general studies.

After the death of her mother in 1983, Valerie began traveling. She went to Canada, Egypt, Africa, three times, Australia, Bahamas, and China. She also traveled extensively in the United States.

Traveling was not her only passion. She became an accomplished photographer. Her camera went where she went. She captured elephants, lions, cheetahs, kola bears and kangaroos in their native habitat. She also filmed arctic foxes and birds in the Hudson Bay, and bears in Alaska.

She won many awards, ribbons and medals with her photos. Her works were published in several local brochures as well as a National Parks brochure. Val held many offices in the numerous photography and camera clubs she belonged to.

Valerie also documented all of the reunions for her graduating class. For this they are forever grateful.

Valerie had no family and therefore her friends and classmates were important to her. She will be missed by all.

Autumn Funerals & Cremations were in charge of the final arrangements.