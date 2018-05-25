Velma Keen

November 16, 1930 ~ May 22, 2018

Velma passed away on a beautiful spring evening in the arms of family. Her loving heart finally gave out.

She was a beautiful lady inside and out and will be missed by all.

She leaves behind many family members and her Church of Christ family of which she was a devoted member.

She requested that there be no funeral and instead "go to lunch".

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV, 89406, 775-423-8928.