December 12, 1934 ~ April 5, 2018

It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Victor Colvin. He died on April 5, 2018 in Minden, Nevada from complications from a stroke and Dementia. He was 83 years old.

Victor was a long-time resident of South Lake Tahoe of over 50 years. He also owned Eldorado Motors and Machine shop for over 30 years.

He was a husband to Vickie Colvin, a father to John Colvin and Tori Alby, a father-in-law to Ida Colvin and Steve Alby, and a grandfather to Johanna Colvin, Mitchell Colvin, Shane Hanscom, Andrew Hanscom, and Sam Colvin. A brother in law to Debbie Campbell and Pat Pearson. A brother to Windflower Ochoa. An uncle and soon to be great grandfather. And a great friend to many.

He was an Army veteran and served during the Korean war. He was a fierce racer on the Bonneville Salt Flats and at El Mirage dry lakes. Breaking land speed records of over 260 miles per hour and belonged to Bonneville and El Mirage 200 mph club. He was a proud man with many accomplishments. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service will be held at Valley Christian Fellowship Church located at 1681 Lucerne St. Minden, NV 89423 at 10:00AM April 20th, and a viewing on April 19th from 4PM until 8PM at Autumn Funerals and Cremations, 1575 N. Lompa Lane Carson City, NV 89701.

In Lieu of flowers please make a contribution in the memory of Victor Colvin to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America 322 8th Ave 7th floor New York, NY 10001 or donate online at https://alzfdn.org