Victoria Lynn Wells 63, passed away on November 8th, 2018.

Born in Boulder City, NV and raised in Carson City, NV, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Laurene Wells. She attended Carson High School.

She enjoyed camping, going to the beach, and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her outgoing and free-spirited attitude and for her caring, generous heart. Her family, friends and pets meant the world to her. She was a very devoted and proud grandmother.

She is survived by her daughter Coleen, son Gerry, and her three grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father Kenneth Wells, and mother Laurene Wells.

The Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 7th at 2:00pm at FitzHenry's Funeral Home 3945 Fairview Dr. in Carson City, NV.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations may be made to Nevada Funeral Services, 3094 Research Way Suite 63 Carson City NV 89706 (775)883-5500.