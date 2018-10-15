Vincent Stancil

March 3, 1955 – September 18, 2018

Vincent was survived by his long time love Pam Trube, 3 step children, 2 grand children, sister Josie Brown, nieces and nephews; Veronica, Carlos, Valerie, Ricky and 6 great nieces and nephews.

Vincent will be remembered for his service in the military as a Marine and his love of gardening. His Chili made from home grown vegetables will be missed by many.

Services for Vincent will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church on Flowery Lane in Dayton, Nevada at 1:00pm on October 20, 2018.