January 3, 1929 ~ April 24, 2018

Longtime Fallon resident Virginia Armas, passed away at home on April 24, 2018. She was born in Mauston, Wisconsin on January 3, 1929.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Armas; son Howard Julson; and son-in-law Ernie Baldwin.

She is survived by her sister Ardell Hawley of Wisconsin; son Rueben Julson (Terri Laca); and daughter Donna Baldwin of Fallon; as well as grandchildren Laura (John) Lanning, Eric (Amy) Baldwin, and Rebecca Julson; great grandchildren Kylee, Trevor and Drake.

At Virginia's request, no public service will be held.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home, Fallon, NV