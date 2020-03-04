Virginia “Ginger” Rae Urquhart May 12, 1949 ~ February 21, 2020

After living a life of love and selflessness, Ginger passed peacefully on February 21, 2020 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle against breast cancer.

All who met her felt her zest for life and appreciation for her small-town community. Her interests were vast as she brought passion to everything such as family, barrel racing, education, flying, work, travel, genealogy, and friendship. As a medical technologist for 35 years she loved helping others and was known for saving a local Fallon resident’s life during an emergency with her accurate laboratory blood transfusion testing, and experience. She was a lifelong learner and challenged her children to do the same, setting the bar high by always getting high grades and searching for new opportunities to learn.

She was an officer of the original Nevada Barrel Racing Association and treasured time with friends on horseback, especially camping. Ginger received her Private Pilot Certificate in 1977 and became a proud member of the 99’s (women pilots.) She enjoyed flying on trips with her husband in their Beechcraft Bonanza. Most recently Ginger became an expert in the art of Genealogy, inspired by her own family history she enjoyed helping others to discover their own origins. She was an active member and officer of Daughters of the American Revolution and Colonial Dames.

Gingers love for travelling began after she enjoyed a backpacking trip through Europe with her future husband. She spoke fondly about her travels which included several cruise vacations trips to Jamaica, family vacations to the Bahamas and Hawaii, along with trips to England, Scotland, Ireland, and most recently to Sweden. She never passed up an opportunity for local travel either, especially if wine tasting or an antique shop was included. She gave back whenever she could to those in need including non-profits, charities, recycling, and whatever was asked of her from family and friends at any moment. She continued to be selfless in death, donating her corneas so others could see the beauty of the world. Even after all she had seen, her favorite place to be was sitting on her back deck watching the birds and telling stories of great memories past.

Ginger is preceded in death by her mother Helen Sikes (Gray) and father Ray Sleppy. She is survived by her Chico State College sweetheart and husband of 44 years, Danny, her children Kris (Vanessa) Urquhart, Shannon Urquhart, Amanda (Elika) Brock (all of whom were UNR graduates which she was very proud of) as well as her grandchildren Colton, Brody, Allison, (all of whom were on the “A” honor roll), and her youngest granddaughter Kinley who shares grandma’s love of riding horses. She will be greatly missed but forever treasured by more extended family and friends than this paper could hold.

Ginger was an amazing person and should inspire us all by her view on life, “Family first always” and “If it makes you smile, Do it.”

Services will be on March 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM Smith Family Funeral Home, 505 Rio Vista Drive Fallon. 775-423-2255.