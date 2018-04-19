Virginia “Jeanie” Barry Dyke

May 6, 1929 ~ April 14, 2018

Jeanie passed away at home on April 14, 2018. She was born May 6, 1929 in Stewart, Nevada to Edward P. Barry and Margaret O'Byrne Barry.

She attended grade school in Carson City and in 1942 the family moved to Sonoma, California. Her dad worked at the Mare Island Naval Shipyard during the war. Jeanie graduated from Sonoma Valley High School in 1948 (70 years ago).

After high school, Jeanie returned to Carson City and worked as a telephone operator for Bell Tell. While there she met and married James "Bud" Dyke in 1954.

Bud was a career Marine stationed at Pickle Meadows Cold Weather Training Station. Jeanie was with Bud at many locations throughout the country and stayed with family while Bud served in Korea and Vietnam.

They had four children, Jerry, Kathy, Jim and Teresa, 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband "Bud" Dyke in 1979, her son Jerry in 2015, her brother Ed Barry and her sister Kathleen.

She is survived by her children, Kathy Harris, Jim Dyke, Teresa Dyke, daughter-in-law Susan Dyke, brother Denny (Nina) Barry, nephews, Woody (Michele) Barry, Jim (Nancy) Barry, Ed (Michelle) Barry, Bob Hickox, nieces, Ann (Andy) Mink, Mary Barry, cousins, Jerry and Dixie Buzick and Melba Oliver.

Jeanie will be remembered as a kind and loving person and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Her longtime best friend of 80 plus years, Betty White assured Jeanie a "Free Pass Directly to Heaven!"

Services will be held at St. Teresa of Avila, 3000 N. Lompa Ln. in Carson city on Monday April 30, 2018 at 11 am. A reception will follow at the Timbers, 124 East 8th St., Carson City.