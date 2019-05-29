Virginia Jo Moore Boyd

September 1, 1915 - May 10, 2019

2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight I have finished the race I have kept the faith

One hundred three years, and more than four billion heartbeats, Mom called it a day and passed with peace and grace to meet the Lord.

Virginia Jo M. Boyd, 103. Born September 1, 1915-May 10, 2019. Survived by daughters Donna Jo Hataway (Don) Carson City, Nevada; Bonnie

Sue Armstrong (Gary, deceased 2008) Lenexa, Kansas; and son Jack Stafford Boyd, Seattle, Washington. Grandchildren, Mary K. Berge (Bill),

Christopher S. Hataway, Jason P. Hataway (Shannon), Natalie K. Walker, and Joshua S. Boyd (Leslie). Great Grandchildren Chloe V. and Emma

G. Hataway, Ezekiel (Zeke) 0. Hataway, Ivy M. and Simon S. Boyd. There were many special people in her life, particularly Rosemary Boyd,

Audrey Loria, Lesley Margolis, Rebecca Zimmer and Rodney Simpson.

Pre-deceased by husband Don (1963), mother Maude A. Martin Badsky, father Roy F. Moore, sisters Anna Lee Blackman, Naomi D. Holland,

and brother Roy (Buddy) Moore.

Mom was born in Kansas City, Kansas and lived in Kansas City, California and Lawrence, Kansas. She married in 1934 and settled in Kansas

City, Shawnee and Lenexa, Kansas for the rest of her life.

She was an active member of The First Baptist Church in Kansas City, Kansas. She served as Deacon and said yes to every position in the

church. She taught Sunday School Kindergarten for 48 years. An Accomplished pianist, Mom played for many church services and other

events. She served as President Of American Baptist Women (8 1/2 years). She was on the Board of the Missouri River Association and

participated in Friends of Central Baptist Seminary and Church of Women United in Kansas City, Kansas.

She was a lifetime member of P.T.A. and served as P.T.A. President of Central Grade and Central Jr. High School in Kansas City, Kansas.

Her work history includes owning (with husband, Don) Don’s Bike Shop on Sandusky Ave (20 years); Sandwich lady in Central Jr. High’s

cafeteria-making 24,880 meat, 37,541 peanut butter and jelly, and 5,490 grilled cheese sandwiches in one year! She was a License Clerk for

Pyramid Life Insurance Co. (16 Years) and Receiving Clerk for Electronic Control Assembly (27 years).

Widowed at age 48, Mom continued to expand her horizons and became an independent, confident Wonder Woman. Her quick wit and humor

were shared with all who knew her. She met every challenge with gusto. She believed in America’s freedoms and voted in every election.

Mom learned to drive a car at age 56. She gave everyone a copy of her driver’s license for Christmas, as no one would have to be her

chauffeur anymore. She drove all over Kansas and Missouri and wore out 3 cars.

Mom and Dad flew with angels while on earth. During their courtship days, they often drove from Lawrence, Kansas to Topeka, Kansas in a

Model A Ford to attend dances. Returning to Lawrence one night, an oncoming car swerved into their lane. Dad quickly swerved the Model

A to the shoulder of the road. But the shoulder of the road wasn’t there-only an embankment. The car became airborne, flew through the air,

and landed at the edge of a front porch. The house owner was pretty upset at the sight of a Model A Ford landing (so he thought) on his front

porch. Further inspection proved the car stopped one inch from hitting the porch, and no one was injured. Mom and Dad returned to the car,

drove back up the embankment, and returned to Lawrence without further incident.

The second time Mom and Dad flew with angels was when she was in labor with baby number three, Jack. Mom and Dad arrived at Bethany

Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas and learned that every room was occupied. Mom was informed her labor would take place in a bed in the hall,

with many other women in the same condition. Mom said, “Ummm, no, I’m not doing that. Call the Dr. and tell him to meet me at Providence

Hospital-a short distance away. The nurses happily replied, “OK!” Fortunately, it was late at night and Daddy was driving faster. Suddenly,

the car sped over a dipsy-doodle speed bump. The car became airborne, and landed with a big thud. Mom and Dad were bounced around

in the car pretty darn good (no seat belts in 1946!). “Here’s the plan,” Daddy said, “I’ll take you in the front door of the hospital, park the car,

and meet you upstairs in OB.” A nurse was waiting for Mom at the hospital entrance and took her upstairs. Daddy parked the car, re-entered

the hospital, and hat in hand, quickly began the ascent up the stairs to OB. A nurse passed Dad on the stairs and said, “Congratulations! You

have a son.” Daddy said, “Not me. We just got here.” “You are Mr. Boyd,’ asked the nurse? “Yes.” said Dad. “Well, you have a son,” replied the

nurse. It was true. Flying through the air in a car ensured a rapid arrival of Jack.

Mom led an exciting and eventful life. The Great Depression left a lasting impression and she was always very frugal. The Dust Storms and

heat waves in Kansas during the 30’s were memorable experiences too. Mom witnessed so many historical events during her 103 years. So,

hats off to our Mom, who began her young life riding in a Model A Ford, and even though flying through the air in a car a couple of times,

ended her later years riding in Bonnie Sue’s Jaguar and a friend’s DeLorean.

Jack and I want to extend a very special thank you to our sister, Bonnie Sue, who was Mom’s excellent

caregiver during her last six years.

Rest in peace, Mom. We will carry on.

A summer service will be held at The First Baptist Church in Kansas City,

Kansas. Donations may be sent in Virginia’s memory to The First Baptist

Church, 2900 Minnesota Ave, Kansas City, Kansas 66102, or The First

Presbyterian Church, 306 W Musser, Carson City, Nevada 89703.