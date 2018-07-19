Virginia Lorene Page

Lorene Page, known to many of her close friends as "Beanie," passed peacefully on July 8th, 2018, surrounded by her two children and close family friends.

Married to Frank Charles Page for over 63 years until his passing in 2013, they were a devoted couple who were very much in love and very active in their community and church. Lorene is survived by her daughter Denise Page and her husband Dave Vill, and her son Craig Page, his wife Terrie Page, and her grandson Brendan Page.

Lorene's motherly nature resulted in a number of people being "adopted" by her and husband Frank, creating a large, extended family of "children" who were always welcomed into their home with open arms.

She was very active in the First Presbyterian Church of Carson City for over 64 years and donated generously to help fund its operations and outreach efforts. A woman of strong Christian faith, she took great comfort in knowing she would soon by in the loving arms of God and reunited with her husband, Frank.

An avid knitter, Lorene spent years creating hundreds of stuffed animals and baby quilts she donated to women's shelters and needy families, not for recognition, but out of a desire to help those in need.

Lorene was born on June 15, 1931 in Silverton, Texas, and was a spry 87 years old.

Her memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Carson City on August 4th, 2018 at 11:00. The church is located at 306 W Musser St, Carson City, NV 89703.

In lieu of flowers, the Page family is requesting that donations be given to the First Presbyterian Church of Carson City.