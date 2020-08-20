Walter Clair Bickett

Walter Clair Bickett passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020 in Carson City, NV. Walt was born on April 2, 1938 on a farm outside Gooding, Idaho.

An adventurer throughout his life, Walt was an accomplished business executive, investor, mechanic, aviator, outdoorsman and automobile aficionado . After being honorably discharged from the Army, Walt graduated from the University of Utah with B.S. in Accounting and Economics in 1961. While at the University of Utah Walt met and soon married his college sweetheart Patricia Gay Bickett in 1961. Following graduation, Walt and Gay moved to Los Angeles where Walt began his career as a CPA at Arthur Young & Co. Subsequently, Walt was hired and became the Chief Financial Officer at J.G. Boswell Company where he spent the next 20 years. During this time, Walt and Gay settled in Glendale and embarked on raising their four sons.

Walt’s work life, raising 4 busy boys, and his large social circle of dear friends created a full and wonderful life throughout those years. Walt’s passions included camping trips with friends/family to Baja California, working on cars, hunting, fishing, and fabulous Friday night parties. These adventures brought great joy to Walt and everyone involved.

Walt’s work ethic and business acumen led him and Gay to Australia in 1985 where Walt become President and Managing Director of Auscott Ltd, the largest cotton company in Australia. Walt met many new friends in Australia while flying Ultralight airplanes in the Australian outback and boating on Sydney Harbor. He and Gay retired to Carson City in 1991 where his circle of friends grew even wider. Walt and Gay traveled extensively throughout the world as Walt was a great student of cultures who could relate to anyone and always loved a deep conversation particularly if the topic was about politics and economics! In Carson City, Walt kept busy making investments in local businesses, racing his Brock Coupe, driving his classic cars at Hot August Nights, and attending Taco Tuesdays and “Music Night” performances.

Walt loved a gin martini, became a curious home chef, and was an active participant in the lives of his 10 grandkids as he watched them evolve.

Grandpa Walt will be deeply missed by Gay, his wife of 59 years, sons Walter Don (Alicia) of Thirroul, Australia, Duane (Mara) of Del Mar, CA, Brent (Sue) of Las Vegas, NV, and Fred (Gina) of Scottsdale, AZ. Walt truly enriched the lives of his beloved Grandchildren, Brandon, Ryan, Kelly, Benton, Louie, Claire, Jackson, Calvin, Brock and Cianna. Walt is survived by his brother Harvey (Myrna) Bickett of Boise, ID, nephew Skip (Lorraine) Bickett of Sierra Madre, CA. and niece Betty Johnson (Dan) of Boise, ID.

Walt is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Lucile Bickett of Gooding, ID.